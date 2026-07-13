What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AMN FY2027 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3%

AMN opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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