What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Flowserve Q2 Earnings?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Down 1.4%

Flowserve stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 625.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here