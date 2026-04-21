What is Zacks Research's Forecast for NVR Q1 Earnings?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $80.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $90.79. The consensus estimate for NVR's current full-year earnings is $409.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR's Q2 2026 earnings at $101.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $406.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $89.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $110.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $121.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $128.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $449.83 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $102.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $497.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,953.67.

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NVR Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,078.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,971.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,316.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVR has a 1 year low of $6,301.02 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $139.93 EPS.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total transaction of $1,584,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,057,915.16. This trade represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVR by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in NVR by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NVR by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Key NVR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $8,600 to $8,225 but maintained a "buy" rating, implying continued confidence in longer‑term upside (BofA's target still represented roughly a mid‑teens upside from current levels). Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $8,600 to $8,225 but maintained a "buy" rating, implying continued confidence in longer‑term upside (BofA's target still represented roughly a mid‑teens upside from current levels). Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage (4/20) highlighted a bullish Zacks forecast for NVR's Q3 earnings — a reminder some analysts still see pockets of strength in the business. Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for NVR Q3 Earnings

Separate coverage (4/20) highlighted a bullish Zacks forecast for NVR's Q3 earnings — a reminder some analysts still see pockets of strength in the business. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research released a broad set of downward EPS revisions on April 17, cutting quarterly and full‑year estimates across 2026–2028. Examples: FY2026 EPS to $406.51 (from $420.08), FY2027 to $449.83 (from $466.93), and FY2028 to $497.65 (from $529.93). Several quarterly cuts include Q1 2026 to $80.11 (from $90.79), Q2 2026 to $101.81 (from $107.69), Q1 2027 to $89.26 (from $98.08), Q2 2027 to $110.77 (from $116.93), Q3 2027 to $121.65 (from $122.39), and Q4 2027 to $128.15 (from $129.52). These cumulative downgrades suggest Zacks now expects slower near‑term profit growth, which can pressure sentiment and multiples.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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