What is Zacks Research's Forecast for UDR FY2028 Earnings?

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.67.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.37%.

Insider Activity at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company's stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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