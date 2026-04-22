Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$250.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$164.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.63.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9%

WPM traded up C$3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$197.67. 368,888 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,292. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$105.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$226.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.59% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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