Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $879.2910 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WPM alerts: Sign Up

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company's stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here