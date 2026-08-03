Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Whirlpool updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

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Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,403. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,729,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 226,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 404,000 shares of the company's stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 219,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,708,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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