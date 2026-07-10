Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading 5.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $39.8590. Approximately 355,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,684,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Whirlpool to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

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