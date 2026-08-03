Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

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Whirlpool Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. 3,957,538 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,836. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,175 shares of the company's stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,944 shares of the company's stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 437,992 shares of the company's stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 404,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 219,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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