WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $15.6580 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WHF stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.37. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. WhiteHorse Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $96,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $814,070. The trade was a 13.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bolduc purchased 15,380 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,816.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 317,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,257.53. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,940 shares of company stock valued at $627,568. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation NASDAQ: WHF is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company's investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

Further Reading

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