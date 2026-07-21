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Wickes Group's (WIX) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Wickes Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reiterated its “buy” rating on Wickes Group and kept a GBX 280 price target, implying about 49.6% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain broadly positive, with Jefferies and Berenberg also maintaining buy ratings and price targets of GBX 278 and GBX 265, respectively.
  • Wickes Group shares were trading at GBX 187.20, below both the consensus target of GBX 251.67 and the stock’s 52-week high of GBX 255.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 278 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 251.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wickes Group Price Performance

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 187.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £411.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Wickes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.15.

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber. Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market. At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud', and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments - Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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Analyst Recommendations for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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