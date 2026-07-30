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Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Willdan Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from “strong buy” to “hold,” while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $112.67.
  • Willdan’s shares opened at $67.71, substantially below their 52-week high of $137.00; the company has a market capitalization of approximately $1.02 billion.
  • The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.91 in EPS versus the $0.81 consensus and revenue of $92.43 million. CEO Michael A. Bieber sold shares worth about $5.19 million, while institutional investors own 72.29% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

WLDN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $5,190,388.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,851,499.50. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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