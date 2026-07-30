Willdan Group (WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $102.2670 million for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.17 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,845 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLDN

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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