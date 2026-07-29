William Yeung Sells 2,048 Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 2,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $17,530.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,930.96. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Energy Recovery alerts: Sign Up

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.1%

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 1,511,436 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.90. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,851,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,560 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 325,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 32.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 146.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Recovery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc NASDAQ: ERII is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Recovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Recovery wasn't on the list.

While Energy Recovery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here