Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 237,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,807. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here