Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.27.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $335.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.62. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $240.61 and a 52 week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company's stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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