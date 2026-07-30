Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Willis Towers Watson Public's conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution: WTW reported 5% organic revenue growth, 100 basis points of adjusted operating-margin expansion to 19.5%, and adjusted EPS of $3.35, up 17% year over year.

WTW reported 5% organic revenue growth, 100 basis points of adjusted operating-margin expansion to 19.5%, and adjusted EPS of $3.35, up 17% year over year. Risk & Broking led performance with 7% organic growth, supported by specialty-business momentum, new-business wins, and strong retention; Health also grew 8%, while management maintained its full-year mid-single-digit growth outlook.

WTW launched Propel , an AI and automation program expected to require approximately $625 million of cash investment and generate $400 million in run-rate savings, or $350 million after planned growth reinvestment, by the end of 2028.

, an AI and automation program expected to require approximately $625 million of cash investment and generate $400 million in run-rate savings, or $350 million after planned growth reinvestment, by the end of 2028. Propel raises WTW’s 2028 adjusted operating-margin targets to approximately 30% enterprise-wide, 35% in Health, Wealth & Career, and 30% in Risk & Broking; management expects substantial free-cash-flow-margin improvement after program costs subside in 2029.

Near-term conditions remain mixed, with declining insurance rates across most lines, a softer labor market, and geopolitical conflict—particularly in the Middle East—pressuring discretionary Career projects; management also expects most Propel costs to occur in 2027–2028.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded up $20.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,721. The firm's 50 day moving average is $274.19 and its 200 day moving average is $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $240.61 and a twelve month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,806 shares of the company's stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Key Willis Towers Watson Public News

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based growth and margin gains supported the quarter: Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. WTW Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth and Margin Gains

Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Propel restructuring targets significant savings: Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. WTW Outlines Propel Targets

Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research made very small reductions to several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast from $23.60 to $23.57. These revisions are a modest headwind but are outweighed by the current-quarter earnings and revenue beats.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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