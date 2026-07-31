Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $341.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.27.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.1%

WTW stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 80,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,026. The company's fifty day moving average price is $274.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $240.61 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.42 billion. EPS increased from $2.86 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting broad-based organic growth and margin expansion. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.42 billion. EPS increased from $2.86 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting broad-based organic growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Propel is providing a significant efficiency catalyst. Management outlined its Propel transformation program, targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin of about 30% by 2028. If achieved, the plan could support earnings growth and improve WTW’s competitive position, though integration costs remain elevated. WTW outlines Propel targets

Management outlined its Propel transformation program, targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin of about 30% by 2028. If achieved, the plan could support earnings growth and improve WTW’s competitive position, though integration costs remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations remain broadly stable but cautious. Zacks Research trimmed several future EPS forecasts only slightly, including its fiscal 2028 estimate to $23.57 from $23.60. The reductions suggest limited near-term fundamental impact, but they indicate analysts are not yet raising long-term expectations following the quarterly beat.

Zacks Research trimmed several future EPS forecasts only slightly, including its fiscal 2028 estimate to $23.57 from $23.60. The reductions suggest limited near-term fundamental impact, but they indicate analysts are not yet raising long-term expectations following the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Execution and technology risks could threaten growth. WTW disclosed risks tied to its AI transformation, including implementation challenges, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity or workforce disruption, and the possibility that investments fail to deliver expected productivity gains. WTW AI transformation risks

WTW disclosed risks tied to its AI transformation, including implementation challenges, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity or workforce disruption, and the possibility that investments fail to deliver expected productivity gains. Negative Sentiment: Some research commentary remains pessimistic. Zacks Research issued a cautious outlook for WTW’s earnings, while the company continues to absorb higher integration costs. This may temper the positive reaction to the Q2 beat until investors see sustained margin improvement and successful execution of Propel.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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