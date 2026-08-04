Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $381.00 to $394.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.50.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

More Willis Towers Watson Public News

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here