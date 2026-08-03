Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $344.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company's previous close.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $359.67.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $335.92 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.62. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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