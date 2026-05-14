WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $111,896.64 in Stock

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,732,409.28. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of WillScot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $2,332,502.79.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bradley Lee Soultz sold 65,043 shares of WillScot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,760,714.01.

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WillScot Price Performance

WSC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 2,103,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is presently -73.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WillScot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company's stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of WillScot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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