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Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Winmark logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Winmark Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable on September 1 to shareholders of record as of August 12, with the same date set as the ex-dividend date.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.1%, and Winmark has increased its dividend annually for the last five consecutive years with a payout ratio of 32.9%.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Winmark reported $2.81 EPS, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $21.97 million, slightly above estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Winmark.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA stock opened at $376.76 on Thursday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $527.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.33). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 100.45% and a net margin of 48.19%.The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,885 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Winmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Winmark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 766 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

Read More

Dividend History for Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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