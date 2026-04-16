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Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Winmark logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Winmark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable June 1 to holders of record May 13 (ex-dividend May 13); this is a 6.3% increase from the prior $0.96 and implies an annualized yield of about 1.1%.
  • Winmark missed quarterly estimates with EPS of $2.50 versus $2.70 and revenue of $20.85M versus $21.09M, and the stock fell roughly 9.1% on the results.
  • The company has increased its dividend annually for five consecutive years and has a payout ratio of 31%, indicating the dividend is reasonably covered by earnings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a 6.3% increase from Winmark's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winmark has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Winmark Stock Down 9.1%

NASDAQ WINA opened at $379.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.48. Winmark has a twelve month low of $323.60 and a twelve month high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a net margin of 48.40%.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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