Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $330.51 and last traded at $333.4050, with a volume of 1276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Winmark had a net margin of 47.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Winmark's payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winmark by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,018 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 96,314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,943,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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