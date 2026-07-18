Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 price target on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of WGO stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $698.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,626 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,505 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,120 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Winnebago Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Winnebago Industries wasn't on the list.

While Winnebago Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here