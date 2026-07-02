Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $162.5450, with a volume of 6448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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