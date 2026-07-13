Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $735.9420 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $161.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,895.85. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the bank's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,752 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.92.

View Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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