Wipro (WIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 26/27 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $2.6074 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 26/27 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wipro Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Wipro has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wipro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.20 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited NYSE: WIT is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company's service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

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