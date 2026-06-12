WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 556.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 1,972,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 9.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 20,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 25.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 178.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 163,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $17.28 on Friday. WisdomTree has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.15.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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