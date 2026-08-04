Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $563.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

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Wix.com Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wix.com by 508.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. UBS Group cut their price target on Wix.com from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.10.

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Trending Headlines about Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Wix reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $563.06 million surpassed the $552.56 million forecast. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year, supporting the view that the core business continues to grow. Wix.com Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Wix reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $563.06 million surpassed the $552.56 million forecast. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year, supporting the view that the core business continues to grow. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its 2026 outlook and announced a potential SMB partnership. Wix and Thryv plan to combine website, commerce and payment capabilities for small and midsize businesses. The proposed relationship could expand distribution and strengthen Wix’s position in integrated SMB software, although it remains an intention rather than a completed deal. Thryv and Wix Strategic Partnership

Wix and Thryv plan to combine website, commerce and payment capabilities for small and midsize businesses. The proposed relationship could expand distribution and strengthen Wix’s position in integrated SMB software, although it remains an intention rather than a completed deal. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern. Although Wix beat the quarterly EPS estimate, earnings declined from $2.28 per share a year earlier. The company also posted a negative net margin, and analysts expect a small full-year loss, limiting the positive impact of the earnings beat.

Although Wix beat the quarterly EPS estimate, earnings declined from $2.28 per share a year earlier. The company also posted a negative net margin, and analysts expect a small full-year loss, limiting the positive impact of the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased shares between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026, following a reported 27% share-price decline after the Q1 results. Attorneys allege Wix made misleading disclosures related to AI, Base44 cost pressures and its business outlook; these are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. The lead-plaintiff deadline is in September. Wix Securities Class Action Notice

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased shares between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026, following a reported 27% share-price decline after the Q1 results. Attorneys allege Wix made misleading disclosures related to AI, Base44 cost pressures and its business outlook; these are allegations, not findings of wrongdoing. The lead-plaintiff deadline is in September. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears remain an overhang. Investors continue to question whether AI-powered “vibe coding” tools could pressure Wix’s website-building business, contributing to the stock’s substantial decline from its prior peak despite the latest revenue growth.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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