Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the information services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WIX. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.85.

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Wix.com Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of WIX stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $563.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $552.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wix.com's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wix.com by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding the $552.6 million forecast. Bookings increased 12% to approximately $569 million. Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding the $552.6 million forecast. Bookings increased 12% to approximately $569 million. Positive Sentiment: Base44 profitability is improving. Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 large language model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach roughly 60% in the second half of 2026, compared with near-zero margins entering the year. Lower AI inference costs could improve future margins and free cash flow. Wix: Structural Profitability Improvements To Base44 Are Encouraging

Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 large language model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach roughly 60% in the second half of 2026, compared with near-zero margins entering the year. Lower AI inference costs could improve future margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was maintained. Wix reiterated expectations for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. The company also announced an intended strategic partnership with Thryv to provide integrated commerce, payments and website solutions for small and midsize businesses. Thryv and Wix Strategic Partnership

Wix reiterated expectations for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. The company also announced an intended strategic partnership with Thryv to provide integrated commerce, payments and website solutions for small and midsize businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views improved but remain mixed. Some coverage upgraded Wix to “Buy” on its valuation and Base44 margin potential, while another analyst moderated its rating because of execution risk and the company’s reduced guidance earlier in the year.

Some coverage upgraded Wix to “Buy” on its valuation and Base44 margin potential, while another analyst moderated its rating because of execution risk and the company’s reduced guidance earlier in the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-law firms publicized a class action against Wix and certain officers. The litigation alleges that Wix overstated the competitiveness and financial prospects of its AI products while understating development, computing and marketing costs. Investors seeking a lead-plaintiff role face a September 22, 2026 deadline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation adds legal and reputational risk. Pomerantz Wix Class Action Announcement

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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