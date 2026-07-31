Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.68, but opened at $52.31. Wix.com shares last traded at $52.9470, with a volume of 248,330 shares.

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Wix.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Wix on behalf of investors who purchased shares between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The complaints allege that Wix overstated the competitiveness and commercial potential of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and misled investors about the resulting financial benefits. Wix investor alert from Holzer & Holzer

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Wix on behalf of investors who purchased shares between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The complaints allege that Wix overstated the competitiveness and commercial potential of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and misled investors about the resulting financial benefits. Negative Sentiment: The litigation follows a reported 27% mid-May plunge after Wix released first-quarter results. Wix reported revenue growth of 14.2% year over year, but revenue slightly missed estimates and adjusted earnings per share came in well below consensus, reinforcing investor concerns about margin compression and AI-related spending. Wix class action notice from Hagens Berman

The litigation follows a reported 27% mid-May plunge after Wix released first-quarter results. Wix reported revenue growth of 14.2% year over year, but revenue slightly missed estimates and adjusted earnings per share came in well below consensus, reinforcing investor concerns about margin compression and AI-related spending. Neutral Sentiment: The latest announcements are largely repeated investor alerts from law firms, rather than new operating disclosures. Investors who suffered losses may seek lead-plaintiff status, with deadlines cited as September 22 or September 23, 2026, depending on the notice. The allegations have not been proven, but the growing litigation coverage adds reputational and potential legal-risk overhang to WIX shares. Wix securities fraud class action announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wix.com from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Down 5.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wix.com by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wix.com by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 497 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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