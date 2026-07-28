Wix.com (WIX) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Wix.com to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $553.9910 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wix.com alerts: Sign Up

Wix.com Trading Up 5.0%

WIX traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 453,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,562. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 508.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Holzer & Holzer, Block & Leviton, Howard G. Smith and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced or promoted securities class actions on behalf of investors who purchased Wix securities from February 19, 2025, through May 12, 2026. The firms are seeking investors to serve as lead plaintiff; these announcements do not establish that Wix violated securities laws. WIX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Wix.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Holzer & Holzer, Block & Leviton, Howard G. Smith and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced or promoted securities class actions on behalf of investors who purchased Wix securities from February 19, 2025, through May 12, 2026. The firms are seeking investors to serve as lead plaintiff; these announcements do not establish that Wix violated securities laws. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and exaggerated their potential commercial and financial benefits. If the claims advance, Wix could face litigation expenses, potential damages and additional scrutiny of its AI transition. WIX Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Wix.com Ltd. Investors

The lawsuits allege that Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and exaggerated their potential commercial and financial benefits. If the claims advance, Wix could face litigation expenses, potential damages and additional scrutiny of its AI transition. Negative Sentiment: The legal actions center on Wix’s first-quarter 2026 disclosures, which reportedly triggered a roughly 27% share-price decline in May. Wix also reported quarterly earnings below analyst expectations, although revenue increased year over year, making the company’s execution, profitability and AI spending key investor concerns. Lead-plaintiff deadlines cited in the notices are September 22 or 23, 2026. Wix.com Faces Securities Class Action Amid Scrutiny Over Vibe Coding Transition

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wix.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wix.com wasn't on the list.

While Wix.com currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here