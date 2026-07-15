Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 7.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Wolfspeed logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wolfspeed shares rose 7.2% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $36.90 before settling near $36.77. Trading volume was far below average, with about 515,000 shares changing hands versus a 4.44 million daily average.
  • Recent analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $20.00, with several firms reiterating sell-related views. The company also reported mixed quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates but posting a 19% year-over-year revenue decline.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the name, with firms like Goldman Sachs and UBS AM significantly increasing their stakes. Wolfspeed continues to focus on silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors for growth markets such as EVs, renewable energy, defense, and telecom.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.7680. Approximately 515,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,443,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolfspeed from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.00 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,499 shares of the company's stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 881,603 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,868,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 906,968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 665,697 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 554,587 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc NYSE: WOLF is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company's product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wolfspeed Right Now?

Before you consider Wolfspeed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolfspeed wasn't on the list.

While Wolfspeed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines