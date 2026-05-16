Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5%

WWW stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Wolverine World Wide

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolverine World Wide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolverine beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $457.6 million versus $448.4 million expected, helped by stronger performance from Merrell and Saucony. Article title

Wolverine beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $457.6 million versus $448.4 million expected, helped by stronger performance from Merrell and Saucony. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 profit outlook to EPS of $1.43 to $1.58 and said margins should improve, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Article title

The company raised its FY2026 profit outlook to EPS of $1.43 to $1.58 and said margins should improve, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said pricing helped protect Q1 margins and noted encouraging progress across the business, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article title

Management said pricing helped protect Q1 margins and noted encouraging progress across the business, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Robert W. Baird and Telsey Advisory Group lowered price targets to $24 and $18, respectively, but both kept their ratings constructive, signaling some caution rather than a clear shift in the thesis.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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