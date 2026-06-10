Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 537,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here