Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.430-1.580 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Wolverine World Wide's conference call:

Wolverine World Wide beat Q1 expectations , with revenue up 11% reported and adjusted EPS up 32% to $0.25. Management said the quarter showed stronger operating discipline and more leverage in the business.

, with revenue up 11% reported and adjusted EPS up 32% to $0.25. Management said the quarter showed stronger operating discipline and more leverage in the business. Merrell and Saucony drove the growth , with Merrell revenue up 9% and Saucony up 15% in the quarter. Both brands benefited from new product launches, stronger marketing, and improved brand heat.

, with Merrell revenue up 9% and Saucony up 15% in the quarter. Both brands benefited from new product launches, stronger marketing, and improved brand heat. Full-year guidance was reaffirmed for revenue but raised for profit . The company kept 2026 revenue guidance at $1.96 billion-$1.985 billion, while lifting gross margin, operating margin, and EPS targets after a better-than-expected start to the year.

. The company kept 2026 revenue guidance at $1.96 billion-$1.985 billion, while lifting gross margin, operating margin, and EPS targets after a better-than-expected start to the year. Gross margin held up well despite tariff pressure , with Q1 gross margin flat year over year at 47.6% even after a 270 basis point unmitigated tariff headwind. Management said tariff mitigation and a higher full-price mix are helping offset cost pressures.

, with Q1 gross margin flat year over year at 47.6% even after a 270 basis point unmitigated tariff headwind. Management said tariff mitigation and a higher full-price mix are helping offset cost pressures. Sweaty Betty and Wolverine remain turnaround stories. Sweaty Betty was down 4% due to the planned U.S. reset, while Wolverine revenue fell 3% even as it gained share in U.S. work boots and management said both brands are making progress under new strategies.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.4%

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 2,987,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wolverine World Wide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolverine World Wide this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,742 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here