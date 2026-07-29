Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%. Woodward updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

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Woodward Stock Down 6.1%

Woodward stock traded down $25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,299. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $394.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.65. Woodward has a 52 week low of $233.31 and a 52 week high of $450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $395.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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