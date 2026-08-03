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Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) EVP Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Woodward EVP Shawn Mclevige sold 2,150 shares at an average price of $356.82, generating $767,163; the transaction reduced his holdings by 40.97% to 3,098 shares.
  • Woodward reported quarterly EPS of $2.52, beating estimates by $0.08, while revenue rose 21.2% year over year to $1.11 billion. The company set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $9.30–$9.50.
  • Shares recently traded at $363.11, up 0.7%, while analysts maintained a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $393.83; Woodward also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Woodward.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Mclevige sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.82, for a total value of $767,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,428.36. The trade was a 40.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $395.61 and its 200 day moving average is $377.60. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.31 and a fifty-two week high of $450.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Woodward had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.17%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 550.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $57,599,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $393.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

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