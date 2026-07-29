Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Woodward Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $25.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.65. Woodward has a 12 month low of $233.31 and a 12 month high of $450.92. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Woodward by 35.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 684.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Woodward by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here