Woodward (WWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $1.0068 billion for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $380.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.53. Woodward has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $407.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,854 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,759.60. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,625.15. This trade represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,160. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 1.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Melius Research raised shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $385.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WWD

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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