Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $2.5174 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,984.60. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $12,075,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,800,154.17. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock worth $131,576,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites and was highlighted as the highest-scoring vendor for high-volume hiring, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and could help enterprise demand. Article Title

Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites and was highlighted as the highest-scoring vendor for high-volume hiring, which supports the company’s competitive positioning and could help enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Workday announced that its Sana Self-Service Agent is now available inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, expanding its AI-driven HR and finance tools into a widely used enterprise workflow and potentially increasing product adoption. Article Title

Workday announced that its Sana Self-Service Agent is now available inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, expanding its AI-driven HR and finance tools into a widely used enterprise workflow and potentially increasing product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Kahuna Workforce Solutions completed a Workday-certified integration linking Workday Learning with Kahuna Skills Manager, adding to Workday’s ecosystem of partner integrations and reinforcing platform stickiness. Article Title

Kahuna Workforce Solutions completed a Workday-certified integration linking Workday Learning with Kahuna Skills Manager, adding to Workday’s ecosystem of partner integrations and reinforcing platform stickiness. Positive Sentiment: Workday, Anthropic, and LISC launched an AI-focused Solopreneurship Accelerator Program, which is more of a brand/AI ecosystem positive than a direct revenue driver, but it underscores Workday’s AI strategy. Article Title

Workday, Anthropic, and LISC launched an AI-focused Solopreneurship Accelerator Program, which is more of a brand/AI ecosystem positive than a direct revenue driver, but it underscores Workday’s AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Workday Earnings: “Defiant Management Expectations Amidst Pending SaaSpocalypse” appears to be commentary around the company’s earnings outlook and broader SaaS concerns; this likely reflects investor debate over valuation and growth durability rather than a new fundamental announcement. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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