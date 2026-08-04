Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Workiva also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.790-0.820 EPS.

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Workiva Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,805. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Workiva has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.16 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.380-3.390 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $88,289,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,586 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 490,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,304 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,049,000 after buying an additional 335,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,118 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 225,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,175 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 203,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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