Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.8 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.380-3.390 EPS.

Get Workiva alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 1,023,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 0.46. Workiva has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.16 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.380-3.390 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Workiva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workiva wasn't on the list.

While Workiva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here