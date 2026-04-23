Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

Worldwide Healthcare ( LON:WWH Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.89 and traded as high as GBX 348.50. Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 348, with a volume of 913,696 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.02.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange LSE: WWH. WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

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