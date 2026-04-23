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Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Worldwide Healthcare logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Worldwide Healthcare shares crossed above their 50-day moving average (GBX 344.89), trading as high as GBX 348.50 and last at GBX 348 on a volume of 913,696 shares.
  • Despite the short-term crossover, the stock remains below its 200-day moving average (GBX 361.02), indicating the longer-term trend has not yet turned bullish.
  • WWH is a closed-ended investment company (market cap £1.30bn) focused on global healthcare equities, managed by OrbiMed, and currently shows a negative P/E (-11.26) and low volatility (beta 0.26).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.89 and traded as high as GBX 348.50. Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 348, with a volume of 913,696 shares traded.

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.02.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange LSE: WWH. WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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