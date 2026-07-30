WPP (WPP) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

WPP (NYSE:WPP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its H1 2026 resultson Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8130 per share and revenue of $6.2293 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

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WPP Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WPP stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,186,191 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WPP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,579 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 94,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 481,076 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WPP by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,900 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WPP by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 358,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP

About WPP

WPP plc NYSE: WPP is a British multinational advertising and public relations company headquartered in London, England. Recognized as one of the world's largest communications services groups, WPP provides a wide array of marketing, advertising, media investment management and data consultancy services. Through its integrated network of agencies—among them Ogilvy, Grey, GroupM and Wavemaker—the company delivers creative content, brand strategy, digital transformation and media planning solutions to clients across virtually every industry.

Established in 1971 by Martin Sorrell as Wire and Plastic Products, the firm underwent a strategic transformation in the 1980s, focusing on acquisitions that expanded its capabilities into advertising and communications.

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