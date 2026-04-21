W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,140. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio is 8.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Brean Capital lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui bought 112,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.20 per share, with a total value of $8,099,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,780,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,243,948,490. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,168,946 shares of company stock worth $357,554,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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