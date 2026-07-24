WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$300.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$266.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$320.00 to C$280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$286.00 to C$281.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of WSP opened at C$160.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$181.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$216.43. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$160.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. WSP Global's payout ratio is 20.46%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In other news, Director Pascale Sourisse bought 364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$172.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$152,753.76. This represents a 69.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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