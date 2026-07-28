W.W. Grainger (GWW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $11.30 per share and revenue of $4.9566 billion for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $50 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,408.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $906.52 and a twelve month high of $1,419.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,230.11.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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