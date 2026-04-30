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W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.49

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
W.W. Grainger logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • W.W. Grainger declared a quarterly dividend of $2.49 per share — a 10.2% increase from the prior $2.26 — with an ex‑dividend/record date of May 11 and payment on June 1, implying a ~0.9% yield.
  • The company has raised its dividend every year for 55 years and maintains a low payout ratio (~20.3%), and analysts' EPS forecasts suggest a future payout ratio near 18.6%, indicating the dividend is well covered.
  • Most recent quarter showed EPS of $9.45 (a $0.01 miss) and revenue of $4.43B (+4.5% y/y); Grainger set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $42.25–44.75 (analysts ~43.61), with a market cap of $54.66B and a P/E around 32.
  • Interested in W.W. Grainger? Here are five stocks we like better.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a 10.2% increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $48.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,154.77 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $906.52 and a 1 year high of $1,218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,051.38.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Read More

Dividend History for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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